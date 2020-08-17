د . إAEDSRر . س

AFM Rolls Out En-Masse Drug Testing Following Cocaine Party Allegations

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) has released a statement denying the use of drugs by soldiers at a cocaine party in the Ħal Far barracks, with an internal investigation underway.

The AFM confirmed that all soldiers who were on shift that day were asked to take a urine test to determine whether there was any use of illegal substances.

All soldiers tested negative, while one person refused to take the test and was fired on the spot in line with the army’s zero-tolerance drug policy.

The AFM is still waiting for an internal inquiry to conclude, and further action will be taken depending on the conclusions of the investigation.

This claim first emerged after Godwin Schembri, a soldier who was dismissed after mocking a poorly constructed AFM gate, shared screenshots of a Whatsapp conversation talking about a cocaine party in the Ħal Far barracks.

