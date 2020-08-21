AFM Find No Evidence Of Drug Use On Duty Following ‘Cocaine Party’ Allegations

All the soldiers on shift that day took a urine test and negative, except for one soldier who refused to take the test and was fired on the spot in line with the army’s zero-tolerance drug policy.

In a statement, the AFM said it has concluded an internal investigation into the allegation and that no illicit substances were consumed at the barracks.

Malta’s armed forces have said they are confident that no drugs were consumed by soldiers while on duty, following allegations of a ‘cocaine party’ at Lyster Barracks.

“It seems as though the coke had run out and Galea went out to buy some more but arrived at the gate without a gate pass. The guard commander didn’t let him leave and the idiot Galea told him to open the gate because he wanted to buy coke.”

“Then he went after the guard commander and tried to bite him and they arrested him.”

Besides the cocaine party, Schembri, who was himself dismissed for light-hearted footage of him mocking a poorly constructed AFM gate, raised a number of serious questions to AFM Commander Brig. Jeffrey Curmi.

“Is it true that the same soldier who allegedly tried to leave the barracks to buy coke was found guilty in court of assaulting a police officer and fined €4,000 but you didn’t fire him or even suspend him?”

“Is it true that, despite your lack of action, the airport nevertheless confiscated his VIP pass?”

“Is it true that after the airport refused him, you decided to to transfer him to a cushy post at ‘B Coy’ in Ħal Far where he was given a firearm and told to guard embassies, rather than doing like the airport and kicking him out?”

“If all of this is true, then you, Brigadier Curmi, are responsible for what happened two Sundays ago at the B Company in Ħal Far. If it’s true that you didn’t fire this soldier after he was found guilty of attacking a police officer in Paceville while in the same ‘ferocious’ condition, it would be useless conducting an inquiry after the incident [at the barracks].”

“A tragedy could have taken place at the barracks which is a place where soldiers are often in possession of firearms, and not forks and knives.”

“It would be a true disgrace if a soldier who had serious problems in the past had tried to leave the barracks to buy cocaine before heading off to his shift at the French Embassy. An armed soldier under the effects of cocaine stationed outside an embassy is unacceptable and dangerous.”

“Meanwhile, soldiers thoroughly search your car during road blocks and woe be unto you if they find any substances because you’ll end up in court.”

“If this is true, then you, Brigadier Curmi, must resign immediately. If you don’t, then Minister Byron Camilleri must order you to resign in the interest of Malta, the Maltese people and all the AFM members.”