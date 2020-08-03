Adrian Delia’s Former Law Partner Stands Up For Jason Azzopardi Over Yorgen Fenech Wedding Attendance

The controversy erupted last weekend when Azzopardi wrote on his Facebook page that he had never met Fenech. However, the murder suspect’s mother Patricia Fenech then retorted that Azzopardi was lying, recounting how he had attended her son’s wedding back in 2009.

“What a sick society we are bequeathing to the younger generations,” Georg Sapiano said. “Jason Azzopardi is a lawyer whose work in the Daphne murder trial has put him in harm’s way in the interest of us all. Each of us, down to his bitterest foe, needs to live in a society where murderers and instigators of murder do not walk free.”

A former law partner of PN leader Adrian Delia has defended Jason Azzopardi in the wake of a controversy that erupted over a photo of the PN MP at Yorgen Fenech’s wedding 11 years ago.

Azzopardi said that Fenech was a “nobody” back then and that the cut-off date after which public figures shouldn’t have met or communicated to Fenech was November 2018, when he was revealed to be the owner of the Dubai company 17 Black.

He added that there is clearly a coordinated effort between “elements in the PL, elements in the PN and elements in organised crime” to launch attacks against everyone fighting for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“You won’t scare me, stop me or hinder me. You’ll have to kill me to stop me,” he said.

And Sapiano, who used to be Delia’s partner at the law firm Aequitas, has now stood up for Azzopardi, who is one of several PN MPs calling for Delia to step down as PN leader.

“When [Azzopardi] swore he never encountered the alleged instigator of Mrs.Caruana Galizia’s murder, Yorgen Fenech, it was clear that he was saying he never consented to a proper meeting with the man when he was under suspicion of murder, graft and corruption,” he said.

“Prior to that Yorgen Fenech was no pariah. He was the CEO of one of the largest companies in Malta. I met him too, fifteen years ago: I was ( and am ) part of a company that bought the Mgarr Hotel from his family company.”

“There was absolutely no reason to avoid meeting him or communicating with him. So when Patricia Fenech, the mother of the accused, goads Jason and uses a photograph of an obviously social encounter in a public place, you have to ask what the hell is happening to us.”