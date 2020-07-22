Adrian Delia Tried To Discuss Melvin Theuma With His MPs But They Were Having None Of It

Nationalist rebel MPs left a parliamentary group meeting convened by Adrian Delia after the PN leader refused to discuss any topic outside of Melvin Theuma’s alleged suicide attempt.

Therese Comodini Cachia spoke to journalists on the situation as she walked out of the parliamentary group meeting.

According to Comodini Cachia, Delia was adamant on discussing the incident involving Melvin Theuma and refused to tackle any other issue during the meeting. However, MPs were more concerned about the next steps following the two confidence votes Delia lost. When it was made clear that Delia will not cooperate, the PN rebels walked out of the meeting.

Comodini Cachia stressed that the latest revelations on Melvin Theuma show the urgent need for a strong, stable, and credible opposition.

If the Nationalist party cannot provide this, they would be incapable of fighting “the criminal network that has ruled over our country under the Labour government”.

Comodini Cachia was nominated to be Opposition Leader after Delia lost a vote of confidence among the Nationalist Party parliamentary group. However, Delia has vowed to stay on, insisting that he must respect the decision of PN’s party members.

It is expected that Delia will give his comments on the situation in the future.

