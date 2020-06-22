Adrian Delia Took €50,000 From Yorgen Fenech To Ensure David Casa Is Not Elected, Keith Schembri Says

PN Leader Adrian Delia took €50,000 from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to ensure that PN MEP David Casa was not elected in 2019, former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri has claimed.

He said under oath in the police’s case against Fenech that with “100% certainty” Delia took the €50,000 while former PN Head of Media Pierre Portelli would meet with Fenech once a month to collect €20,000.

State witness Melvin Theuma has repeated similar claims in court.

Casa was elected to the European Parliament but PN sources have warned that Delia had clearly tried to sideline him during the campaign and promote Frank Psaila instead.

Police are investigating the claim.

The PN has denied ever receiving any kind of offer or payment to undermine any of its candidates in an election, while Delia has filed an affidavit to deny this.

