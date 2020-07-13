د . إAEDSRر . س

Adrian Delia To Give 6pm Address After President Says He Won’t Remove Him As Opposition Leader

Adrian Delia will give an address at 6pm on party media after President George Vella decided he will not remove the PN leader as Opposition Leader.

The address will be aired live on Net TV and Facebook. 

Vella confirmed that 16 Opposition MPs, the majority of the PN parliamentary group, declared they don’t have trust in Delia as Opposition leader, while 11 MPs said they still trust him. One MP, believed to be Stephen Spiteri, abstained.

The Constitution states that the President should revoke the appointment of the Opposition leader if another MP gains the support of the majority of Opposition MPs.

However, Vella noted that while Delia has indeed lost the support of the majority of his MPs, he had to consider the consequences of removing him as Opposition leader, namely the immediate question of who will replace him.

It remains to be seen what the way forward for the MPs who voted against Delia will be.

