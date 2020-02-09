Adrian Delia Throws Down Gauntlet To Rebel MPs: Back The Party Or Leave

PN Leader Adrian Delia threw down the gauntlet on his opponents within his own party, telling them its time to fall in line or leave the party altogether.

Addressing a political activity in Mellieha, which he was at a point rumoured to be blacklisted from, Delia lambasted individuals within the party who felt it was their “divine right to rule” and whose sole interest was the damage the party.

He called on them to put their personal interests aside and back him for the good of the party, maintaining that he was the ideal candidate to take the party forward, despite highly unfavourable polls.

“From today, the real work starts, those who can help are welcome and those who don’t want to help, thank you, we’ll still be here,” he said.

The Nationalist Party has fallen into disarray ever since a parliamentary group meeting between Delia and his MPs, a majority of whom are reportedly calling for his resignation.

PN Secretary General Clyde Puli, Deputy Leader for Party Affairs Robert Arrigo, and General Council President Kristy Debono have all stepped down amid a political crisis that has engulfed the party.

Delia is still holding on, defying calls for him to stand down, telling Xarabank that he will remain in charge so long as he enjoys the trust of party members who had elected him in the first place.

Delia has failed to win over his party and the wider general public, performing miserably in surveys, while his proposed reform of the party is yet to take roots.

The person Delia tasked with undergoing much-needed reform in the PN, Louis Galea, has even called for a new leadership team to take control.

It remains to be seen whether the disgruntled MPs will call for confidence vote and remove him as Leader of the Opposition, even if he remains PN leader.