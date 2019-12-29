Adrian Delia Says Prime Minister Hopefuls Should Arrest Joseph Muscat As Soon As He Returns To Malta

On Twitter, Delia shared the news that Muscat had been named ‘Man of the Year in Organised Crime and Corruption’ by the Organized Crime & Corruption Reporting Project, an international crime reporting association.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has, quite bizarrely, suggested that Prime Minister hopefuls Chris Fearne and Robert Abela should arrest Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as soon as he return to Malta.

“The European Parliament gave him an 84% [84% of MEPs recently agreed that Muscat should step down immediately], global journalists vote him ‘Man of the Year in Organized Crime & Corruption’ and he flies out on vacation!”

“One assumes that Chris Fearne, Robert Abela and co will arrest him for taking our country to the dogs the minute he returns.”

Muscat was recently spotted travelling first class to Dubai with his wife and two daughters for a three-day break, his third trip overseas in recent weeks, following visits to the Vatican City and Bethlehem.