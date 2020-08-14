Adrian Delia Says Bernard Grech Is Proof He’s Uniting The Party: He Was Ready To Contest Under My Leadership

Adrian Delia sent out a stinging reminder that Bernard Grech was ready to contest the next general election under his leadership, after the hopeful leader laid into Delia’s credentials to unite the struggling Nationalist Party.

In a post, which has now been edited five separate times, Delia wrote:

“Indeed if it was Bernard himself talking he would attest to me asking him to contest the MEP elections, inviting him into the clusters, and persuading him to contest the next general election.”

“My efforts to unite the party and attract fresh blood brought Dr Grech, from not wanting to join any political party couple of years back, to contesting the leadership of our beloved PN. If there is one person who personifies my efforts to unite and widen the ranks of the PN it’s indeed Bernard Grech himself !” Delia wrote in a social media post.