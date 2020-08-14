Adrian Delia Says Bernard Grech Is Proof He’s Uniting The Party: He Was Ready To Contest Under My Leadership
Adrian Delia sent out a stinging reminder that Bernard Grech was ready to contest the next general election under his leadership, after the hopeful leader laid into Delia’s credentials to unite the struggling Nationalist Party.
In a post, which has now been edited five separate times, Delia wrote:
“Indeed if it was Bernard himself talking he would attest to me asking him to contest the MEP elections, inviting him into the clusters, and persuading him to contest the next general election.”
“My efforts to unite the party and attract fresh blood brought Dr Grech, from not wanting to join any political party couple of years back, to contesting the leadership of our beloved PN. If there is one person who personifies my efforts to unite and widen the ranks of the PN it’s indeed Bernard Grech himself !” Delia wrote in a social media post.
Earlier, Grech told The Times of Malta that Delia had failed to unite the party and simply allowed a siege mentality to grow.
“It started before Delia’s time but it became worse during his tenure. People want a unified party,” Grech said.
With the leadership race heating up, Delia suggested the Grech was an “anointed” candidate by a chosen few who want “to oust a democratically elected leader they don’t control”.
It’s up to the tesserati to either keep Delia on or boot him out and replace him with Grech. A leadership race was called after a series of votes among the PN parliamentary group, the PN executive council, and the PN general council.
Grech was selected as the solitary candidate to face Delia, with Roberta Metsola, Therese Comodini Cachia, and Mark Anthony Sammut making way.
After a due diligence process, which could be an issue for Delia, an election will take place. No date has been chosen, but party sources suggested it will happen before Independence Day on 21st September.
