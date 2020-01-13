Adrian Delia: ‘Robert Abela Has Already Broken A Pledge Within His First 24 Hours’

د . إAEDSRر . س

The Leader of the Opposition Adrian Delia has accused incoming Prime Minister Robert Abela of breaking a pledge shortly after winning an election to become Leader of the Labour Party.

“In less than 24 hours, Robert Abela broke his first pledge. Instead of kicking out Konrad Mizzi, he went and hugged him in his first public activity,” Adrian Delia said.

The hug that Delia is referring to went down at the official Labour Congress held at the Sports Pavilion in Paola last night.

Abela gave a speech to his assembled supporters, MPs and Labour Party members as they celebrated his win over rival Chris Fearne to nab the leadership role.

In recent weeks, Abela had said that Mizzi need not expect a position in his Cabinet.

Indeed, in an interview on Xarabank a few weeks back, Mizzi was the only person Abela had straight-up named as not being eligible for his Cabinet.

However, Abela was seen hugging the controversial former Tourism Minister shortly after his win.

Mizzi resigned as Tourism Minister last December following years of calls for him to resign after being named in the global Panama Papers scandal.

What do you think of Delia’s statement?

