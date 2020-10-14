Adrian Delia Refuses To Be A Part Of Bernard Grech’s Shadow Cabinet

د . إAEDSRر . س

Former PN leader Adrian Delia declined newly-elected Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s offer to form part of his shadow cabinet.

A spokesperson for Grech told Times of Malta that Delia would rather not take on any role, saying that he’d rather follow the Westminster model wherein former party leaders do not shadow.

Only last Sunday, Grech expressed his determination in ensuring that Delia forms part of his shadow cabinet.

“I do not want to lose anyone. Delia was party leader and there were some allegations but moving forward I will be looking at things and then deciding,” Grech said on NET TV.

“Delia is still valid, as are those who follow him.”

Grech was elected Nationalist Party leader a few weeks ago after emerging successful in a leadership election against Delia.

Despite triumphing over Delia by a whopping 65%, Grech’s success was met with a flurry of resignations. Ħamrun councillor Louise Tedesco, Birkirkara councillor Deborah Mifsud, Marsa councillor Charmaine Aquilina, and Birżebbuġa councillor Doriana Portelli have all resigned.

What do you make of this?

