Adrian Delia Proposes Free PrEP Medication For LGBT+ People

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has called on the government to provide PrEP, an anti-HIV medication, free of charge to LGBT+ people.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, Delia included free PrEP among a list of policies the government could have pursued had it not paid €240 million to Vitals and Steward Healthcare, the past and current concessionaires of the St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals.

“If the money was used to give free PrEP to the LGBT+ community, they would all have it now,” he said.

Free PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) is a key request from the Maltese LGBT+ community, given that studies have shown the medication reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by around 99% when taken daily.

This is the first time Delia has come out in favour of free PrEP. In its 2017 election manifesto, the Labour Party proposed a free PrEP pilot project among people with high-risk of HIV but this has yet to materialise.