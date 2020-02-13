Adrian Delia Named By Yorgen Fenech In Middleman’s Secret Recordings: ‘Daphne Has No One, Not Even Delia’

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech referenced PN Leader Adrian Delia during secretly recorded conversations with the assassination’s middleman, naming him as a key figure in “abandoning” the journalist’s cause after her death.

The comments come towards the end of the tape, which sees Melvin Theuma and Fenech discuss their fears and concerns brought on by the news that one of the men who allegedly carried out the murder was talking to the police.

“Do you know how many people follow her [Daphne Caruana Galizia]? 4,000 people, 3,000 people who are just better. Not even Adrian Delia backs her, with her family. She’s abandoned” Fenech says.

Fenech, Theuma confirmed, was talking about the protest movements taking place at the time.

The news emerged after yet another Melvin Theuma recording was played in court this morning, which allegedly took place at Fenech’s Haż-Żebbug farmhouse, sometime in 2018.

The majority of the recording focused on a covert bail request for the three men charged with carrying the crime, and one of those men potentially sharing information with investigators on the case.

During the recording, Fenech also names former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, AKA Ix-Xih, “Owen” [Bonnici], and [Chris] “Cardona” when discussing Vince Muscat’s pardon request.

“Owen said he wouldn’t help. Ix-Xih [Joseph Muscat] said he would help if there is a 100% chance he won’t get caught, he would do it,” Fenech can be heard saying.

The government’s potential links were hinted at in the recordings, with Fenech saying that the government was “panicking over the case”, also adding that Schembri would call him daily, sometimes even at 3am, to discuss the investigation and Muscat’s pardon.

“Keith Schembri obviously knew what was going on,” Theuma said during today’s sitting.

Unfortunately, Theuma proved to be forgetful on the stand, regularly saying he could not remember parts of the discussion when asked to identify persons who were unidentified in the tape.

This included Fenech’s meeting at the hospital on Schembri’s behest and “a person involved in drugs and pills”.

This brought the ire of the magistrate who criticised Theuma for often failing to remember crucial details he should have had knowledge on.