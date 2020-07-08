د . إAEDSRر . س

Adrian Delia Insists Yorgen Fenech Is Not Even On His WhatsApp List, But Fails To Outright Deny Messages

Adrian Delia insists that Yorgen Fenech was not even on his WhatsApp contact list. However, he also failed to outright say that the messages were pure fabrication during his late-night press conference announcing to stay on as PN leader despite losing a confidence vote among his parliamentary group.

“I cannot show you those – at least on my WhatsApp, Yorgen Fenech absolutely does not appear,” he said.

Delia said he would show Lovin Malta the messages after the press conference. However, a quick exit prevented the exchange.

It should be noted that entire WhatsApp conversations can be deleted. Yorgen Fenech’s phone is still with Europol and will finally be able to clarify the issue.

“Since we’re getting to know about chats, how about we seize everybody’s chats?” Delia asked.

Delia said that the criminal investigation will see whether the messages were a “manipulation or fabrication”.

In several other questions on the issue, Delia focused on the contents on the specific investigation. He said he did not pursue a libel suit because he said the journalist was being fed information, not reporting libelously.

The Times of Malta published WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech, before his arrest in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana. but after the reveal that he owned 17 Black. The Dubai based company linked to the offshore Panama accounts of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the controversial Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm.

Delia has denied all wrongdoing but it still did not stop party MPs from questioning his leadership. He was voted out by the parliamentary group by 19 to 11.

