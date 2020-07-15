Adrian Delia Has Spent At Least €13,000 Of PN’s Money On His Personal Facebook Page

Adrian Delia could end up resigning as PN leader by the end of the year if the majority of the party’s executive has its way. However, the PN would have still spent at least €13,000 of the party’s money on his personal Facebook page.

Since March 2019, when Facebook started keeping a transparency register for sponsored posts, the PN has spent €13,262 promoting content uploaded directly on Delia’s personal page.

Over the last week, Delia has spent €123 of the PN’s money to promote eight videos uploaded to his page. This included interviews and addresses focused on the recent leadership crisis plaguing the party, like a post announcing that he will remain Opposition Leader and detailing why he should do so.

It has reaped benefits, with Delia currently enjoying 32,373 followers and 28,967 likes on his page, many of whom could have been drawn to the content through sponsored posts.

And the money could go down the drain. If Delia were to be ousted as PN leader over the next few weeks, the funds spent on building that reach will count for nothing. And what happens if Delia embarks on a new venture? That 28,000 could prove to be a useful start, helped by money straight from the PN’s pocket.