Adrian Delia Has Met Malta’s Prime Minister Several Times Over The Last Month

PN Leader Adrian Delia has met with Prime Minister Robert Abela several times over the last month. However, it is still unclear what is being discussed between the pair.

Delia has so far refused to answer questions sent by Lovin Malta on the issue. He told the press during a press conference last week that the pair met several times to discuss national issues, but did not divulge further.

Sources implied that the meetings were happening without the knowledge of the majority of party members. However, Delia said the meetings were not secret.

Throughout the campaign, Delia has received criticism for perceived favouritism among the Labour Party media. There have been previous claims that the pair have had ‘go slow’ arrangments on particular stories and allegations.

Delia’s tenure as PN leader is on the ropes with an election currently taking place. Just under 21,500 people are registered to vote in the leadership race, by Saturday evening, 48% of those eligible had voted,

Delia is facing a stiff challenge from Bernard Grech. He was forced into the leadership race after losing a series of confidence votes in the PN executive committee and parliamentary group in the wake of allegations linking him to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

The pair will face off in a debate on Net TV tomorrow evening.

