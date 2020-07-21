Adrian Delia ‘Deplores’ Labour MP’s Call For Journalist Warrants: ‘You Want To Control The Press’

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has criticised Labour MP Jean-Claude Micallef’s remark that he believes journalists should require a warrant to write.

Delia’s fresh take “deplores'” that journalists are those who hold politicians accountable for their actions and any effort to make them dependant on the government is an attempt at gaining control over the media. He also affirms that it would be rather convenient for the PL, who are “drowning in corruption” to have power over journalists.

He continues by stating that regardless of the change of leader the Labour party is lacking quality governance and consistently seeking to flee from any accountability brought upon them by past corruption instead of actively working to become better.

During a parliamentary debate yesterday, Micallef said journalists should be warranted, just as lawyers are. This, the MP argued, would help raise standards in journalism.

His suggestion was heavily criticised, including by Ġorġ Mallia, Head of the Department of Media and Communications at the University of Malta.