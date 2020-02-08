Adrian Delia Denounces ‘Absurd’ Allegation That He’s Not Resigning Because He Can’t Afford To Lose His Salary
Adrian Delia has flat out denied claims by blogger-activist Manuel Delia that the reason he hasn’t resigned is because he cannot afford to lose his salary as Opposition leader.
“Let me be clear, I don’t take any money from the PN and my parliamentary salary (around €50,000) is much lower than what I used to earn in the private sector,” Delia said on NETFM today. “If and when I leave, I’ll return to the private sector and earn much more than I’m earning today. These arguments or allegations are absolutely absurd.”
Manuel Delia said yesterday that he has seen evidence given by Adrian Delia in court, ostensibly as part of his separation proceedings, which shows that he cannot afford to lose his Leader of Opposition salary.
“The day he does he will have serious difficulty reaching the end of the month and honouring his financial commitments,” he wrote.
“I should not need to publish the details because Adrian Delia is a human being and after his resignation, he deserves the chance to be able to pull himself together again and rebuild his life. After he’s no longer PN leader he becomes a private person entitled to a second chance at having a life.”
“In the hope that he sees sense and stops holding his party and Maltese democracy hostage to his personal problems, I’ll hold my own hand. I insist that while he occupies the constitutional position he’s in, the state of his finances is not a private matter.”
However, Manuel Delia added that he will have no choice but to publish the details explained in Adrian Delia’s own voice if the PN leader denies having himself made the assessment of his “extreme financial precariousness”.
Adrian Delia did indeed deny this today, as well as suggestions that he has problem with the taxman.
“Some have brought up this issue over whether I have paid tax or not but it’s an absolute lie. I have showed all documents to the media, and these prove that everything was paid properly.”
“These are public documents but some keep trying to deceive. If someone has something to say they can come and say it to my face. If someone has something that merits an investigation, there are all the processes out there and I’ve always challenged the police commissioner that I’m here and he can investigate me if he wants. However, he has never spoken to me once.”
Delia also played down the implications of a police superintendent’s recent confirmation that he remains under investigation for alleged money laundering from a Soho prostitution ring in the 2000s, as flagged in a FIAU report two years ago.
“The government has taken control of our institutions and the Attorney General, who I took to court and beat [over the publication of the Egrant report] is the chair of the FIAU. It’s been said that there’s an FIAU report about me with regards events that happened to my client 20 years ago in the UK, out of Maltese jurisdiction. However, I haven’t seen this report and no one has spoken to me about it.”
“I have nothing to hide but stop using this as blackmail, stop allowing the government to try and blackmail the Opposition Leader or that will amount to a frame up and the abuse of our institutions. If the PN truly believes in democracy, we need to show that this is barefaced abuse by the government.”