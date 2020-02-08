Adrian Delia Denounces ‘Absurd’ Allegation That He’s Not Resigning Because He Can’t Afford To Lose His Salary

Adrian Delia has flat out denied claims by blogger-activist Manuel Delia that the reason he hasn’t resigned is because he cannot afford to lose his salary as Opposition leader.

“Let me be clear, I don’t take any money from the PN and my parliamentary salary (around €50,000) is much lower than what I used to earn in the private sector,” Delia said on NETFM today. “If and when I leave, I’ll return to the private sector and earn much more than I’m earning today. These arguments or allegations are absolutely absurd.”

Manuel Delia said yesterday that he has seen evidence given by Adrian Delia in court, ostensibly as part of his separation proceedings, which shows that he cannot afford to lose his Leader of Opposition salary.

“The day he does he will have serious difficulty reaching the end of the month and honouring his financial commitments,” he wrote.

“I should not need to publish the details because Adrian Delia is a human being and after his resignation, he deserves the chance to be able to pull himself together again and rebuild his life. After he’s no longer PN leader he becomes a private person entitled to a second chance at having a life.”

“In the hope that he sees sense and stops holding his party and Maltese democracy hostage to his personal problems, I’ll hold my own hand. I insist that while he occupies the constitutional position he’s in, the state of his finances is not a private matter.”