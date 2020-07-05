Adrian Delia Calls Out ‘Mock-Up’ Chats With Yorgen Fenech: Why Is This The Only ‘Exchange’ Published?

“Why is this the only ‘exchange’ published? Why no exchanges between Mr Fenech, Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi?”

“The Sunday Times of Malta published ‘mock ups’ of alleged chats between Yorgen Fenech and myself,” he said. “If Sunday Times of Malta has access to Fenech’s mobile, then how about publishing thousands of exchanges that there must be between Fenech and the culprits in the numerous cases of corruption and the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia that they are implied in?”

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has challenged the veracity of “mock-up” chats between himself and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech that were published by Sunday Times of Malta today.

Delia said he found it strange that The Sunday Times didn’t say where the alleged WhatsApp chats derived from and that it didn’t even mention it was from a source.

How about publishing chats related to these grave and certainly relevant allegations rather than allow those keen on a diversion to focus on to “nothing of relevance” or untoward from my end?”

“The allegations are that Fenech cohorts with ministers, that he is a childhood friend with Keith Schembri, that he controls Joseph ‘Ix-Xiħ’ Muscat and that there was an intimate relationship between Fenech and a Junior Minister.”

A 'mock-up' of the chat between Fenech and Delia as published by Sunday Times of Malta

“The crux of the matter, as far as I as Leader of the Nationalist Party am concerned, is this: The allegations made in my regard, a year ago, were precise: Yorgen Fenech offered €50,000 to me as PN leader to derail a PN candidate’s [David Casa’s] re-election. I denied that flatly and took a solemn oath through an affidavit that I did not.”

“Any investigation or inquiry will soon put that beyond any doubt.”

“Today, The Sunday Times of Malta referred to ‘mock-up WhatsApp chats’ between me and Yorgen Fenech. From these ‘mock-up chats’ it is said that Fenech ‘pledged his support’.”

“As leader of the second largest political party in Malta, I get thousands of messages a week from all types of people pledging their support, asking for meetings and giving ideas. That does not make me an acquaintance or friend of theirs.”

“When the 17 Black story broke out, myself and the entire party went on overdrive talking about it every single day and asking for political responsibility of those who really and truly had a special relationship with Fenech.”

“As I write this, a former Labour Minister [Konrad Mizzi] and a former chief of Staff [Keith Schembri] are enjoying the summer holidays despite being caught red handed having set up a venture to generate €5,000 daily each from the proceeds of corrupt deals. And a former Prime Minister under whom all this heinous crime and corruption happened continues to escape justice.”

“I, will on the other hand summon a Parliamentary Group this week to ensure the PN perseveres in its pursuit of truth and justice.”