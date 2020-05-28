Adrian Delia Blasts Police For Investigating Constable Over Dance Video

“You should first take action against the true criminals,” Delia said. “Investigate those ministers who used public funds for their own propaganda. Investigate those who robbed us of millions. Give us back our hospitals, give us back the €4.5 million the MTA spent on adverts that never took place, give us back the €250 million that Vitals robbed from us.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has criticised the police for initiating an internal investigation into a police officer over a viral video which was leaked onto social media.

“Give us back the €96 million that were robbed from us in one year alone through high oil and gas prices.”

“Investigate ex Police Commissioner [Laurence] Cutajar for never taking action against powerful people.”

Police have confirm they are investigating Francesca Zahra, 27, and instituted disciplinary proceedings against her for a dance video imitating a popular TikTok trend which she had taken during her lunch break.

An online petition has now been set up to urge the police not to punish Francesca for this video and over 3,000 people have already signed it as of the time of writing.