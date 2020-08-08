Adrian Delia Asks God For Wisdom On Next Step As He Turns 51-Years-Old

On his 51st birthday, Opposition leader Adrian Delia took to social media to reflect on his life so far and to ask God to give him courage and strength as he faces his hardest challenges yet.

“God, I ask you just one thing this day…is it your wish that I do? If yes, I pray for strength and courage but above all to keep humble but resolved in the face of the hardest challenges thrown at me,” he said.

From lawyer to football club owner and now Opposition leader, all while being a dad to five children along the way, Delia has had his fair share of success.

However, the leader of the Nationalist Party is just weeks away from a crucial leadership vote that could see him ousted from his role.

Following a tumultuous year in which Delia, which resulted in two failed attempts to remove him from his role, the Opposition leader will now face a pivotal leadership election.

Delia has confirmed that he will be contesting the leadership election along with civil lawyer, and sole rival, Bernard Grech joining the race.

Grech has surged ahead of Delia in recent surveys and has struck a chord among PN supporters.

“If not, grant wisdom unto me to find within my soul what way you want me now to take and kneeling down I ask, please do walk it once again with me,” Delia said on his birthday post as he appealed to God for guidance.

Share this post to wish Delia a happy birthday!