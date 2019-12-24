Activists Remind Maltese Ministries They Have Blood On Their Hands
Occupy Justice, one of the main activist groups responsible for rallying protests around Malta’s capital city since the country was rocked by political scandal, spent the eve of Christmas Eve fixing a number of bloody hands to the doors of several ministries.
The activist group wanted to remind the “criminal gang” they allege to be working behind the walls that “this is not a normal Christmas”.
The activists also left piles of coal on the doorsteps, alluding to the old children’s folklore of badly behaved kids being gifted coal on Christmas Morning.
“The coal left on the doorsteps of the Ministries above, together with a list of some of the scandals that have plagued the Maltese islands over the past six and a half years, is symbolic of the just retribution due to those who committed these crimes against their own people,” they said.
Occupy Justice also want to remind us all that while Christmas might be a time of celebration for many, it is also a time of reflection and a time to contemplate the constitutional crisis that Malta is currently going through.
The groupe ‘commemorated’ Christmas this year by leaving their own Yuletide symbol at the doorsteps of the Ministries for Finance, Home Affairs, Justice, Tourism, Economy, Health, Foreign Affairs, and Castille, the Office of the Prime Minister.
Accompanying the coal and bloody hands is a list of just some of the scandals that Occupy Justice says the current government has plagued the Maltese islands with for the last six or so years.
“#occupyjustice want to remind Joseph Muscat and his cronies that our fight for truth and justice continues, even during the Christmas season, and that we will carry on. The ‘festive’ season does not in any way diminish, but rather, it highlights the shocking revelations of justice denied that have been unfolding over the past few weeks.”
The group also called out the Labour government’s so-called “business-as-usual attitude”, warning that they will not forget “the endless list of crimes that [they] are so desperate to cover-up”.
“While you go about your day-to-day activities, our institutions continue to fail us spectacularly, and this is only made possible because of the level of impunity with which those concerned are allowed to operate.”
“This is our protest, because we long for normality to reign in our beloved Malta. We will not stop until the whole truth is uncovered, and until every single person involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination is brought to justice.”
“This is our nation, this is our home, and we are the people. We expect better, we deserve better, we demand better.”