Activists Remind Maltese Ministries They Have Blood On Their Hands

Occupy Justice, one of the main activist groups responsible for rallying protests around Malta’s capital city since the country was rocked by political scandal, spent the eve of Christmas Eve fixing a number of bloody hands to the doors of several ministries. The activist group wanted to remind the “criminal gang” they allege to be working behind the walls that “this is not a normal Christmas”. The activists also left piles of coal on the doorsteps, alluding to the old children’s folklore of badly behaved kids being gifted coal on Christmas Morning. “The coal left on the doorsteps of the Ministries above, together with a list of some of the scandals that have plagued the Maltese islands over the past six and a half years, is symbolic of the just retribution due to those who committed these crimes against their own people,” they said.

Occupy Justice also want to remind us all that while Christmas might be a time of celebration for many, it is also a time of reflection and a time to contemplate the constitutional crisis that Malta is currently going through. The groupe ‘commemorated’ Christmas this year by leaving their own Yuletide symbol at the doorsteps of the Ministries for Finance, Home Affairs, Justice, Tourism, Economy, Health, Foreign Affairs, and Castille, the Office of the Prime Minister.