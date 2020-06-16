Activists Hold Late Night Protest Outside Castille Following Shocking Revelations In Daphne Caruana Galizia Case

Members of activist group Occupy Justice stood outside Castille last night to protest Malta’s corruption virus in light of new revelations made in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case.

Much like anything else, the activist group has been inactive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but vows that it will continue to protest and demand justice now that Malta is officially out of a public health emergency.

“While Malta was effective in fighting an unknown virus-like COVID19, the country has failed miserably at tackling rampant corruption that has infected our institutions,” it said in a press release.

“The fight against COVID19 might have interrupted our protests, but now that the Prime Minister has declared that we are to go back to ‘normality’, it is time to reassert our commitment towards safeguarding our democracy.”

In their first protest post-COVID, members of the activist group stood outside Castille late last night, wearing facemasks and posing with a banner that read “Corruption is a virus, stop the spread.”

The protest follows a day-long court session on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case and which resulted in Magistrate Rachel Montebello launching an immediate criminal investigation against former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar over his potential involvement in leaks from the case.

“It is now more than evident that protestors were right in calling for the removal of the likes of Silvio Valletta and Lawrence Cutajar, ex-deputy police commissioner and the ex-top man himself, respectively, both also mentioned repeatedly in court proceedings,” continued Occupy Justice.

“What has come to light is sickening and shows that these two individuals were actively contaminating any form of progress in the investigations.”

The activist group also took shots at Prime Minister Robert Abela, labelling his approach to governing as “herd impunity” and accusing him of protecting criminals from justice.

“Since the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia we have been unyielding and consistent in our call for truth and justice – we shall not stop; we shall not give up, until justice is served,” the activist group ended.

Following yesterday’s revelations, Occupy Justice Malta, along with Repubblika and Manuel Delia, will be resuming its monthly vigils for Daphne Caruana Galizia starting tonight at the Great Siege Memorial in Valletta.

