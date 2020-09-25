Activist Lost Rosianne Cutajar Libel Case Because She Failed To Moderate Comments On Her Personal Profile

Not moderating comments on your personal Facebook page could land you a €500 fine, activist Rachel Williams found out after losing a libel case to Junior Minister Rosianne Cutajar. Speaking up to clarify accusations being made against her, Williams insisted she was never “accused at any point with calling Ms Rosianne Cutajar a prostitute”.

“There was an exchange on a Facebook post of mine, originally concerning her and her government’s reluctance to comment on 17 Black (yes, this is how far back it goes), which is how I got into the whole thing.” Yesterday, Cutajar took to Facebook to announce that she won two cases of libel against Williams and Godfrey Leone Ganado, after the latter called her a ‘whore’ on the former’s Facebook profile.