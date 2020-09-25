Activist Lost Rosianne Cutajar Libel Case Because She Failed To Moderate Comments On Her Personal Profile
Not moderating comments on your personal Facebook page could land you a €500 fine, activist Rachel Williams found out after losing a libel case to Junior Minister Rosianne Cutajar.
Speaking up to clarify accusations being made against her, Williams insisted she was never “accused at any point with calling Ms Rosianne Cutajar a prostitute”.
“There was an exchange on a Facebook post of mine, originally concerning her and her government’s reluctance to comment on 17 Black (yes, this is how far back it goes), which is how I got into the whole thing.”
Yesterday, Cutajar took to Facebook to announce that she won two cases of libel against Williams and Godfrey Leone Ganado, after the latter called her a ‘whore’ on the former’s Facebook profile.
“If you want to say that I should have monitored the exchange then feel free.”
“You will never find me calling anyone a prostitute anywhere. Why? Because it’s not the way to do things. This is my last word on the matter,” Williams said.
Cutajar was ultimately awarded €300 in moral damages payable by Leone Ganado, and another €500 in moral damages jointly payable by Leone Ganado and Williams.
The defendants were also ordered to remove the original posts from their respective social media pages.
Malta’s libel and hate speech laws have been under the microscope in recent weeks with middle fingers and swear words now subject to criminal investigation.