Activist Group Repubblika Files Police Report Over Joseph Muscat’s €20,000 Bvlgari Watch Gift By Yorgen Fenech

A formal report addressing the Maltese Police Commissioner was filed today denouncing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for alleged bribery, corruption, and having a conflict of interest.

The report, which was filed by Dr Jason Azzopardi on behalf of Maltese activist group Repubblika, comes after Lovin Malta revealed that Muscat had received a luxury Bvlgari watch from business magnate and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech as a gift.

It details how the gift was given during Christmas 2014, just weeks after the government had given an “unprecedented” €88 million state guarantee to cover a bank loan for Electrogas to build a new power station.

“The luxurious gift given by the main owner of Electrogas Ltd (Yorgen Fenech) in the period when the Leader of the Government was asked for the loan guarantee and from who he got the authorization for a bank guarantee of over €88 million (and that in 28th of May 2015 increased by another €22 million) amounts to a clear indication of a criminal act,” Azzopardi says in the filing.

“I also draw your attention to the number of the watch given by Yorgen Fenech to Joseph Muscat, number 17,” Azzopardi continued.