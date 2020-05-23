Active COVID Cases Up To 130 After Nine New Patients And Four More Recoveries

There are nine new COVID-19 patients and four more recoveries, Health Authorities have confirmed.

This means that the number of active cases is now 130. There were a massive 1,727 tests conducted yesterday, bringing Malta’s total up to just under 60,000 tests.

One of the new cases is a healthcare worker at a COVID-19 swabbing centre.

Yesterday, the government opened restaurants, beauty salons, and a host of other commercial establishments.

Malta’s total number of cases stands at 609. There have been 473 recoveries and six deaths.