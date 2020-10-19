Active COVID-19 Cases In Malta Reaches 1,450 After 109 New Patients And Six Recoveries Recorded

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malta hit triple digits yet again after the country registered 109 new patients and six new recoveries.

Active cases now stands at 1,450.

Testing remains high with over 2,560 tests conducted yesterday. The total number of swabs is now 300,326.

Following this week’s spike in coronavirus cases, fresh restrictions have been put in place to curb its spread.

An 11pm curfew on bars and restaurants, effective as of Monday has been announced, while mandatory mask-wearing will also be extended everywhere as of today including at work, with certain exceptions. A week’s grace period will apply before fines are issued.