Active COVID-19 Cases Decrease As 53 Recoveries And 26 New Cases Registered In Malta

Malta’s Health Authorities have announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 together with 53 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 444.

Today marks a full week of Malta registering more recoveries than new cases each day resulting in a decrease in active cases.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, from yesterday’s cases four were found to be family members of previously-known cases, one was a work colleague of a previous COVID-19 patient and two cases were contacts from social gatherings and 14 were considered to be sporadic.

Today’s numbers come after a total of 1,916 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, slightly less than yesterday.

As such, the total number of overall cases is now 1,909 with a total of 1,453 recoveries.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 01•09•2020

