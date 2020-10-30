د . إAEDSRر . س

Active Cases Drop In Malta As 76 New COVID-19 Patients Found Alongside 110 Recoveries

Malta has registered 76 new COVID-19 patients and 110 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

This means that the number of active cases is now at 1,891.

Earlier today, a 68-year-old man became Malta’s 61st COVID-19 related death.

Testing has remained high with 3,075 swabs conducted over the last 24 hours.

Malta has introduced several new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of bars and six-person limits in public, which went into effect yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed Malta will open two new COVID-19 rapid testing centres shortly, one at Boffa Hospital and another in the north of the country.

