Action Must Now Be Taken Against Rebel MPs, PN Executive Member Says

An executive member of the Nationalist Party has called for action to be taken against the parliamentary group member who pushed to have Party Leader Adrian Delia ousted.

“I’ve just written to the Secretary-General of the Nationalist Party, President of the Administrative Council and the President of the Executive Committee to immediately have the organs of the PN meet so action can be taken against the parliamentarians who went against the statute of the Nationalist Party when they went to the President to appoint a new Leader of the Opposition,” Andre Grech, the PN’s representative of the Chamber of SMEs, said.

Grech, a public Adrian Delia supporter, went on to say that the rebel MPs were going against Article 83.1 of the same statute that was approved “a few days ago”.

The letter was sent to PN secretary-general Francis Zammit Dimech, as well as the other officials, mentioned just a day afters Delia lost a vote of confidence 19 to 11.

The status came at the end of a day full of speculation over the future of Delia.

After losing vote of confidence that was put forward following a motion by his former PN leader election rival Chris Said, and reports that Therese Comidini Cachia was being pushed to replace him, Delia took to social media just before 10pm last night to give a press conference.

In it, he said that he was still in charge of the party, and hinted that the PN members who had voted against him would face some form of action.

Some members of the parliamentary group who publicly supported Adrian Delia, like Edwin Vassallo, have echoed these calls – in comments to the Times of Malta, he even said the “disloyal” MPs must now leave the party since they no longer “belong” there.

Do you think action should be taken against the rebel MPs?

