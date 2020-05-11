Access To Paceville And Regional Road Will Be ‘Restricted’ For Several Weeks

د . إAEDSRر . س

Accessing Paceville, Regional Road and St Julian’s will become a bit more complicated over the next few weeks as road works take place in Triq Gort.

The main road in front of Pendergardens, which is the main entryway into St Julian’s and Paceville for anyone coming from the north or west from the island is being worked on in its entirety. The works are being undertaken by Infrastructure Malta, and reportedly just started.

“The road is expected to be closed for several weeks,” the St Julian’s local council said today.

The road leads into one of the traditionally busiest regions in Malta, with locals, foreigners and English language students all converging in the area.

However, with Paceville’s clubs closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the locality will be seeing much less traffic than it traditionally would at this time of year.

