Access To Paceville And Regional Road Will Be ‘Restricted’ For Several Weeks

Accessing Paceville, Regional Road and St Julian’s will become a bit more complicated over the next few weeks as road works take place in Triq Gort.

The main road in front of Pendergardens, which is the main entryway into St Julian’s and Paceville for anyone coming from the north or west from the island is being worked on in its entirety. The works are being undertaken by Infrastructure Malta, and reportedly just started.

“The road is expected to be closed for several weeks,” the St Julian’s local council said today.