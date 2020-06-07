Abusive Comments Towards Young Maltese Activist Requires Urgent Government Action, Says National Youth Council

The National Youth Council of Malta has condemned abusive comments hurled at 18-year-old activist Xandru Cassar after he was verbally attacked following Malta’s decision to allow migrants to enter the island.

“KNŻ is appalled at the reactions of numerous private citizens who resorted to hurling abusive comments at Cassar, his family, and other youths who endorsed his protest, in lieu of expressing an opinion,” the council said in a Facebook post.

Last night, Prime Minister Robert Abela agreed to take over 400 migrants who had been kept aboard four private boats for the past few weeks. Following the decision, Cassar took to Facebook last night to thank all those who supported and joined him throughout his protests.

Unfortunately, his post was met with hateful comments, abuse and insults verging on that of hate crime.