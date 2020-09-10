د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Abortion And Euthanasia Could Be Legitimised Through New Equality Law, Doctors’ Union Warns

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Malta’s doctor’s union has cried foul over a proposed equality law, warning it could have the unintended side effect of legitimising abortion and euthanasia.

Malta Medical Association president Martin Balzan warned the wording of the bill, which has been in the pipeline for several years, is so generic that it risks forcing doctors into taking controversial moral choices.

“Let’s say a patient asks a doctor for a euthanasia pill or for advice on how to get an abortion and the doctor refuses because it goes against his morals. According to the proposed law, the doctor will risk getting fined €10,000… a consequences which goes beyond the intended scope of the law.”

Abortion and euthanasia are both illegal in Malta, but Balzan argued the Equality Law could have “the unintended side effect” of introducing these practices through the back door.

“The law’s stated objective is anti-discrimination, something which is long established in medical ethics. If a doctor discriminates against a patient because of his ethnicity or sexual orientation, the Medical Council can already sanction him.”

“However, the law is now digressing into issues that aren’t about discrimination but are related to morality.”

Discussion over this bill led the Medical Council to propose an amendment specifically exempting health care professionals from participating in any procedure or administering any treatment that they find objectionable as a matter of conscience.

It also said the law should oblige the Health Department to provide a list of healthcare workers or institutions providing legal health services as well as their contact information.

However, the pro-choice doctors’ lobby Doctors for Choice came out against this proposed amendment, warning it would have a very negative effect on minorities accessing healthcare.

“If our government believes in equality, it must reject this amendment,” it said. “Professionals, doctors included, must not be given a right to discriminate and refuse to offer care to minorities.”

What do you make of the Medical Association of Malta’s argument?

READ NEXT: Local Charity Launches Fund To Empower Maltese Women Through Education

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK