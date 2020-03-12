Abela Says Police ‘Factually Incorrect’ On Lack Of Instructions For Quarantine Enforcement, And Issues Warning Against ‘Militant’ Trade Unionism
Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted that the Malta Police Association is “factually incorrect” in claiming that officers have been given no instructions on the enforcement of strict COVID-19 measures, including mandatory quarantine.
Speaking to Lovin Malta after the MPA claimed no details were given to their members on how to undergo inspections or what precautions to follow, Abela said:
“They are factually incorrect correct. As a matter of fact, after the press conference, I am informed that there was a meeting with the Police Commissioner, the Head of Civil Service and the Superintendent of Public Health where they discussed how they can implement these measures,” he said.
The Prime Minister urged for complete cooperation of law enforcement in order to control the current outbreak of coronavirus.
“This a time of actions not words, I’ll be expecting full cooperation from the police and the armed forces with the restrictive measures we have implemented,” he added.
Abela took the opportunity to warn against militant trade unionism in the face of the public health crisis at hand.
“But here I appeal to unions, I understand the importance of trade unionism in Malta, but when we are facing a public health crisis I appeal that trade unionism doesn’t become militant,” the Prime Minister continued.
The government has imposed strict measures since COVID-19 hit Malta. Blocking all non-essential travel to Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, and Spain.
People who break self-quarantine upon return from affected countries will also be subject to a 1,000 euro fine.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela has closed schools, while O-level and A-level students will miss out on their oral examinations this year over fears that the virus could spread further.
Watch the conference here:
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from an affected country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €1000 fine.
You can call +356 21324086 for advice.
Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.