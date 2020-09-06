Abela Coy On Election Date, But Slams PN Leadership Race And Contenders Who ‘See Politics As Solution To Their Financial Problems’

Prime Minister Robert Abela was coy on a general election date and whether his administration will see through the entire legislature, but delivered a damning indictment of a “disintegrated” PN and its leadership candidates Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia.

“The two contestants have a common problem, they see politics as a solution to their financial problems,” Abela said in an interview with Andrew Azzopardi on ONE in reference to reports of Grech’s tax issues.

Abela, who said an election will not be condition by who the next PN leader is, slammed his political opponents fro engaging in a leadership election while the nation was in a moment of crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The country needed an opposition, they will not forget it,” he said.

On the election date, Abela refused to say outright whether the election will take place at the end of the legislature, in 2022.

“We will move forward according to the national interest,” he said.

What was clear, Abela said, is that the current administration have proved that it was a pragmatic and focused government who efficiently handled the pandemic. He said the only thing that worried him was seeing two leadership candidates enter the political fray when their personal finances were allegedly not in order.