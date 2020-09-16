Abandoned Xagħra Building Wall Collapses Following Days Of Stormy Weather

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show parts of the limestone wall that spilled onto an adjacent street.

A wall of an abandoned building in Xagħra collapsed last night following a turbulent spell of weather that hit the Maltese islands over the past few days.

“There was some really heavy rain over the past few days,” Daniel Falzon, who sent the photos, told Lovin Malta.

“The building was abandoned for quite some time and people knew that the structure was not safe. Yesterday, it literally just collapsed without anything else happening to it.”

The Civil Protection Department arrived on the scene shortly after the collapse. Thankfully, no one was hurt but Falzon hopes that this incident may help raise awareness for people to stay away from old, derelict buildings in light of the recent turbulent weather.

“People were saying that sometimes they place their rubbish in that corner and I see families having dinners on the street sometimes.”

“Luckily no one was next to it at the time of the collapse, but if this were to happen again somewhere else and if people aren’t careful, they might not be so lucky,” he warned.