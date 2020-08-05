Abandoned Area In Dingli To Be Converted Into Open Space With Indigenous Garden, Gym And Parking

A new project is converting an abandoned area into a new open space featuring an accessible garden, gym equipment and parking spaces.

The project, which is near the Dingli Swallows FC pitch, will see an investment of €600,000 by the Public Works Department, is expected to be completed this year.

“Alongside the large-scale investments we are making to see substantial improvement in the people’s quality of life, we have these community investments that are just as important,” Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said today.

“We know how important it has become to have parking facilities in any locality, but it is wonderful to combine this with an open space element,’ he continued. “Here, we had an abandoned site that was lowering the aesthetic quality of the area and is now being transformed into an accessible garden, with indigenous trees and plants, gym equipment and car spaces.”