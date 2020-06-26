د . إAEDSRر . س

'A Wound In Our Family': Richmond Tong's Cousin Opens Up As Tributes Pour In For Maltese Man Who Died In Jail Cell

The sudden death of Maltese man Richmond Tong has left his family, friends and even acquaintances shocked.

Tributes have poured in remembering the 35-year-old for the love he shared with those around him, even in their darkest moments, and the joy he brought wherever he went.

“My family had to wake up to the shock of the sudden death of my cousin Richmond Tong. I had the chance to see him last Friday and have a good last chat and one last laugh, nothing hurts more than losing family,” Richmond’s cousin Keelan said hours after the news broke on Wednesday.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Keelan described said his tragic death had “left a big wound in the family”.

“He was an amazing guy who loved his family dearly, very outgoing and down to earth, it was very hard not to laugh or smile when he was around,” he said.

And it wasn’t only Richmond’s family – tributes were pouring in for the man.

“What you’ve done to me Rich, I’m going to miss you… this is too big,” said one person.

Other friends shared early memories of the fun-loving youth in better times.

As well as emotional video and music tributes.

“None of us will ever forget you.”

Richmond died alone in a jail cell Wednesday night after he was left there following police searching him and finding what they suspected to be drugs.

Soon after, he had a fit in the cell and was dead by 4am.

His death has raised serious questions over what exactly happened that night. An inquiry headed by Magistrate Josette Demicoli is investigating the incident, and the PN have also called for an independent inquiry to see whether all protocols were followed and if Richmond’s death could have been prevented.

RIP Richmond Tong

