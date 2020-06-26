‘A Wound In Our Family’: Richmond Tong’s Cousin Opens Up As Tributes Pour In For Maltese Man Who Died In Jail Cell

The sudden death of Maltese man Richmond Tong has left his family, friends and even acquaintances shocked.

Tributes have poured in remembering the 35-year-old for the love he shared with those around him, even in their darkest moments, and the joy he brought wherever he went.

“My family had to wake up to the shock of the sudden death of my cousin Richmond Tong. I had the chance to see him last Friday and have a good last chat and one last laugh, nothing hurts more than losing family,” Richmond’s cousin Keelan said hours after the news broke on Wednesday.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Keelan described said his tragic death had “left a big wound in the family”.