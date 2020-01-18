د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘A Woman With A Heart Of Gold’: Tributes Pour In For Decorated AFM Soldier Who Passed Away Whilst Diving In Mġarr Ix-Xini

Author profile image

By

3
Article Featured Image

The 35-year-old woman who passed away while scuba diving earlier today has been identified as decorated AFM soldier Christine Gauci.

Gauci passed away earlier today after running into some trouble while scuba diving at Mġarr ix-Xini. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, Gauci was pronounced dead on the scene.

Minister for Home Affairs, National Security & Law Enforcement Byron Camilleri took to Twitter to pay his respects to the AFM soldier.

Those who knew Christine have also taken to social media to offer their condolences, including the La Stella band club whom she played with.

A fellow AFM colleague posted a heartfelt tribute to the late soldier who played a significant role in his life.

“Terrible news and a big shock! I lost a sincere friend who was always there for me! I’m going to miss you, Christine. We had a lot of memories together that I will cherish and I’ll remember you for the rest of my life,” the Facebook post said.

“You were a very sincere, energetic, adventurous woman! A woman with a heart of gold! It was you who had urged me to join the Armed Forces, you that had given the courage which I will never forget.”

Apart from being a role model to others, Christine was also a decorated and vigilant AFM soldier who trained with the British Army and was even deployed to Afghanistan where she was awarded a medal when returning from the tour of duty.

She was also a passionate diver and her death is a tragic loss for the community. Rest In Peace Christine.

Share this story to pay your respects to Christine Gauci

READ NEXT: 35-Year-Old Woman Dies Diving Off Mġarr Ix-Xini

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK