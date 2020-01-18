‘A Woman With A Heart Of Gold’: Tributes Pour In For Decorated AFM Soldier Who Passed Away Whilst Diving In Mġarr Ix-Xini
The 35-year-old woman who passed away while scuba diving earlier today has been identified as decorated AFM soldier Christine Gauci.
Gauci passed away earlier today after running into some trouble while scuba diving at Mġarr ix-Xini. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, Gauci was pronounced dead on the scene.
Minister for Home Affairs, National Security & Law Enforcement Byron Camilleri took to Twitter to pay his respects to the AFM soldier.
I have been informed that the person who died in Gozo while practicing the sport of diving is an @Armed_Forces_MT soldier. Condolences to her family & all her colleagues.
— Byron Camilleri (@byroncamilleri) 18 January 2020
Those who knew Christine have also taken to social media to offer their condolences, including the La Stella band club whom she played with.
A fellow AFM colleague posted a heartfelt tribute to the late soldier who played a significant role in his life.
“Terrible news and a big shock! I lost a sincere friend who was always there for me! I’m going to miss you, Christine. We had a lot of memories together that I will cherish and I’ll remember you for the rest of my life,” the Facebook post said.
“You were a very sincere, energetic, adventurous woman! A woman with a heart of gold! It was you who had urged me to join the Armed Forces, you that had given the courage which I will never forget.”
Apart from being a role model to others, Christine was also a decorated and vigilant AFM soldier who trained with the British Army and was even deployed to Afghanistan where she was awarded a medal when returning from the tour of duty.
She was also a passionate diver and her death is a tragic loss for the community. Rest In Peace Christine.