‘A Woman With A Heart Of Gold’: Tributes Pour In For Decorated AFM Soldier Who Passed Away Whilst Diving In Mġarr Ix-Xini

The 35-year-old woman who passed away while scuba diving earlier today has been identified as decorated AFM soldier Christine Gauci.

Gauci passed away earlier today after running into some trouble while scuba diving at Mġarr ix-Xini. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, Gauci was pronounced dead on the scene.

Minister for Home Affairs, National Security & Law Enforcement Byron Camilleri took to Twitter to pay his respects to the AFM soldier.

I have been informed that the person who died in Gozo while practicing the sport of diving is an @Armed_Forces_MT soldier. Condolences to her family & all her colleagues. — Byron Camilleri (@byroncamilleri) 18 January 2020

Those who knew Christine have also taken to social media to offer their condolences, including the La Stella band club whom she played with.