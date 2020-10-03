‘A Victory For Malta’: Simon Busuttil Congratulates Bernard Grech After PN Leadership Win

د . إAEDSRر . س

Former PN Leader Simon Busuttil has congratulated Bernard Grech after successfully beating Adrian Delia in the party’s latest leadership contest.

“Congratulations Bernard Grech on your emphatic election as the new Leader of PN. Your victory is a victory for PN and a victory for Malta!” Busuttil wrote on social media.

According to initial projections, Grech triumphed over Delia by a whopping 65% of the vote among the party’s paid-up members. Delia has conceded defeat.

Delia had replaced Busuttil in 2017, who has resigned following a poor performance in that year’s general election. However, Delia has tenure has been marred by internal friction ever since.

In a Facebook post, Grech thanked Adrian Delia, saying he is sure he has a part to play for the party moving forwards.

 

