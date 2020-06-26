A Tale Of Two Politicians: Actor Praises Local Councillor’s Approach To Malta’s Migrant And Homelessness Issue After MEP Candidate Issues Attack

A Maltese actor has highlighted the very different approaches from Malta’s political figures in dealing with the migrant issue, especially in light of increasing homelessness on the island.

Thomas Camilleri took to Facebook to praise independent Ħaż-Żebbuġ local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi for his kind gesture after the councillor posted a photo on a private Facebook group of him and four Somali streetworkers on a post-COVID-19 pizza night out.

On the other hand, Camilleri was critical of former MEP candidate Felix Busuttil after he took to Facebook to condemn a group of migrants who were squatting on the outskirts of Valletta.

“On the left, populist opportunist extraordinaire Felix Busuttil. On the right, an independently elected councillor with the Ħaż Żebbuġ local council Steve Zammit Lupi,” he said.

“Felix, fresh from his mealy-mouthed pseudo-condemnation of Konrad Mizzi’s actions which were just a veiled excuse to blame previous administrations for the mess we’re in, comes up with this nonsense. Out of all of the things he could use his influence to comment on, he goes after immigrants who have recently been kicked out of their accommodation and who are sitting below one of the few trees left in Triton Square.”

“And then we have Steve. A young man with the environment at heart who was elected without a smidge of partisanship blotting his record.”

“He’s quietly working away at projects within Ħaż Żebbuġ that actually make a difference, like adding bicycle lanes and tree-planting wherever possible. These are projects he has already achieved results in and he’s only at the start of his tenure,” he continued.

Zammit-Lupi’s kind gesture to take local street-sweepers for dinner to thank them for their work has since made the rounds on social media, with many praising him for his efforts.

“Thank you Steve, for giving me hope that there are still decent people out there willing to run for office,” ended Camilleri.

Earlier this month, Malta agreed to take in an estimated 425 migrants who have been kept aboard four private boats for weeks. The decision to do so proved quite controversial and spurred an anti-migrant protest in Valletta, followed by a Black Lives Matter protest and All Lives Matter counter- protest amidst the backdrop of global anti-racism protests.

Homelessness in Malta has also been on the rise with people being spotted sleeping on benches in Sliema’s Independence Gardens as well as in Valletta.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the police for a comment.

