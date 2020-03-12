A Quarter Of Malta Is Worried About Getting COVID-19, Survey Finds

More than a quarter of people in Malta are worried about getting the COVID-19 coronavirus, a Vincent Marmara survey has found.

Marmara, who has is a leading Mathematical Epidemiologist whose surveys regularly correctly predicts electoral results, asked respondents a straightforward question:

Are you worried that you can get the coronavirus?

Around 23% of respondents said yes. However, more than half said that they weren’t worried, while close to a third said they “absolutely” weren’t.

With a higher fatality rate among the older generation, it is unsurprising that the survey found the older a person was, the more worried they would be.

In fact, 21.7% of those aged 66+ are extremely anxious about getting COVID-19, compared to just 9.3% of people aged 16-25 years old.