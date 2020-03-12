د . إAEDSRر . س

More than a quarter of people in Malta are worried about getting the COVID-19 coronavirus, a Vincent Marmara survey has found.

Marmara, who has is a leading Mathematical Epidemiologist whose surveys regularly correctly predicts electoral results, asked respondents a straightforward question:

Are you worried that you can get the coronavirus?

Around 23% of respondents said yes. However, more than half said that they weren’t worried, while close to a third said they “absolutely” weren’t.

With a higher fatality rate among the older generation, it is unsurprising that the survey found the older a person was, the more worried they would be.

In fact, 21.7% of those aged 66+ are extremely anxious about getting COVID-19, compared to just 9.3% of people aged 16-25 years old.

The survey, it should be noted, was carried out between the 3rd and 10th of March, well before COVID-19 even reached the island. With nine cases already, the figure is predicted to have grown.

At the time, to put things into perspective, people were flooding supermarkets out of fears that the virus could reach our shores.

The government has imposed strict measures since COVID-19 hit Malta. Blocking all non-essential travel to Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, and Spain.

People who break self-quarantine upon return from affected countries will also be subject to a 1,000 euro fine.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela has closed schools, while O-level and A-level students will miss out on their oral examinations this year over fears that the virus could spread further.

