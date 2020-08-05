A Medical Strike In This Public Health Crisis Is ‘Insensitive’ And ‘Makes No Sense’, Maltese MEP Says

MEP Alex Agius Saliba rubbished the coming industrial action by Malta’s medical unions, describing them as “insensitive” and “making no sense” while the nation battles COVID-19.

“I urge that no one uses industrial action to prove a political point at the detriment of the nation,” he added, thanking health professionals for their dedication.

“Thank you to doctors, nurses, paramedics, midwives and ambulance drivers for their dedication and hope they continue to care for our patients in our hospitals and policlinics.”

Elective surgeries, outpatient appointments, and community clinics will be put on hold on this Thursday after the Medical Association of Malta announced a list of directives following the government’s failure to immediately ban mass events and a COVID-19 spike.

A strike was suspended on Monday after talks with Health Minister Chris Fearne. However, the union now say that the council has unanimously agreed to issue directives.

The action will start tomorrow and will continue on until Wednesday 12th August.

Malta experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases after clusters of cases were discovered in connection to mass events like parties and festa activities.

