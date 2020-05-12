A Look At The Seven Faces In The Running To Become Malta’s Next Police Commissioner

The race for the position of Malta’s Police Commissioner is on, with seven candidates revealing their intentions to run for the crucial post.

There has been a revolving door of six police commissioners over the last seven years, ever since John Rizzo stepped down in 2013 after 12 years in the top job.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was quick to change the selection process for the role, with thePublic Service Commission issuing a call of applications for the position last week.

Applicants will need to detail a four-year plan for the role, highlighting their immediate priorities should they take over the role.

The Commission will then shortlist two candidates for the Cabinet and the chosen candidate will need to go in front of a parliamentary committee before facing a parliamentary vote.

With a traffic department-wide scandal, corruption allegations, the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation, and several other major cases, the new Police Commissioner will have their work cut out for them.

No official list has been revealed, but seven candidates have confirmed with the Times of Malta their intention to run.

Lovin Malta took a look at the seven faces who could potentially be Malta’s next Police Commissioner: