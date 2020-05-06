A ‘Limited Permit’ Will Be Granted For Fireworks To Be Set Off During Maltese Festa Days This Year

A “limited permit” will be granted for fireworks to be set off on the days that the local feast is usually celebrated, the Home Affairs Ministry announced today.

The police will be issuing permits for fireworks to be set off during certain days and times.

On the eve and on the feast day in the morning and at noon.

On the eve of the feast during the time known as tranżulazzjoni (around 6pm).

On the day of the feast, permission will be granted for a one-hour fireworks display in the evening.

No ground fireworks or shows known as displays will be permitted.

“This decision was made after evaluating several aspects of the situation, primarily the security risks posed by storing unused fireworks in firework factories,” the ministry said in a statement today. “The process of manufacturing fireworks started months in advance, well before the church authorities announced the decision that this year religious feasts will not be taking place.”

Many Maltese festas have been cancelled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the ministry has taken the decision to allow fireworks in a limited form after “consulting with relevant experts on the topic and in agreement with all stakeholders”.

However, the Ministry is reserving the right to change its position according to the circumstances. It also noted that since firework factories will be setting off less fireworks than they already worked for, the oxidizer quota granted for next year will be limited.

