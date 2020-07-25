A Lack Of Women In Malta’s Newsrooms Flagged By Media Freedom Report

Underrepresentation of women in Malta’s media is a sore point in a Europe-wide report of media pluralism and freedom.

It was noted that less than a quarter (18.9%) of news organisations in Malta were led by women last year, with just a few making it to editorial positions.

A lack of women leading newsrooms and female representation on their Boards of Directors was also flagged.

While Malta’s national broadcaster TVM only had one woman out of six members of the director’s board. All the other private broadcasters had no women on their boards, except the Labour Party’s news media house One.

In terms of news editors, few have made it to the newsroom lead. Of the three primary TV stations, TVM and One TV have both had women lead their newsrooms, while the Nationalist Party’s news Net TV has never had a women-led newsroom.

“This is not exclusive to TV broadcasting, but to all media platforms in Malta. The percentage of women leading news organisations is dishearteningly low,” the report reads.

Meanwhile, it did praise independent media outlets like the Times of Malta, Heart (ex-RTK), Newsbook, The Shift News and Lovin’ Malta for their concerted effort to have gender-balanced participation. However, studies found that women in current affairs programmes for public service media totalled around 20% during the first months of 2019.

This gave Malta an at-risk ranking of 81% for women in media, up 21 percentage points from the previous media pluralism report, possibly linked to the fact that more data is now available in this area.

These insights were said to reinforce the notion that ‘serious’ debate remains predominately the remit of men and that women in the field are the exception, “unless the topic under discussion is directly related to ‘women’s issues”.

Malta was flagged as medium risk for social inclusiveness, for the facts discussed about, as well as indicators including access to media for minorities and disabilities.

