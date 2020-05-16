BREAKING: Malta Launches Antibody Test With ‘100% Sensitivity To COVID-19’

Malta has launched a COVID-19 antibody test which has been widely acclaimed to have a 100% accuracy rate in determining whether people have been infected with the coronavirus in the past.

Medical Laboratory Services at St James Hospital have launched the blood test in collaboration with Maltese pharmaceutical distributor Vivian, which has a partnership with Roche – the Swiss drugmaker which developed the test.

“Yesterday was a great milestone which is testament to the commitment MLS has always kept in being at the forefront of science, providing healthcare professionals the best possible diagnostic resources – with patient care being one of its core values,” Medical Laboratory Services owner Paul Sultana said.

Vivian’s Sales and Business Development Manager Reuben Fava said that, thanks to the great collaboration between his company and Roche, the antibody test will be made available to Maltese residents in “super record time”.

Without giving further details, he said Malta will be one of the first countries in Europe whose population will be able to get tested.

The EU, the USA and the UK have all recently approved these antibody tests. With several COVID-19 patients asymptomatic, the hope is that these tests will help governments understand how far the virus has actually spread and what it’s true mortality rate is.

What do you make of this development?