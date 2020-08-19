د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘A Gesture During These Trying Times’, Symbolic Mellieħa Cross Reluctantly Removed Following Complaint

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

A cross erected in Mellieħa as a gesture of hope during these challenging times had to be removed after someone filed a complaint.

“Mellieħa Fireworks were yesterday constrained to remove the cross that was set up during the Holy Week,” the festa enthusiasts said on a Facebook post.

The cross was first erected during Easter but, following local requests, was kept there as a “gesture during these trying times.”

However, following an anonymous complaint, and an enforcement notice, Mellieħa Fireworks was forced to remove the temporary structure.

“While we cannot understand how a cross can actually bother someone we reluctantly had to comply with the request from the relevant authority,” it said.

Many have taken to the comment section to express their disappointment by the decision, demanding more information and questioning the character of someone who complained about the religious structure.

Mellieħa mayor Dario Vella also took to a Facebook post to lament the removing of the cross.

Tag someone from Mellieħa

READ NEXT: Malta Tourism Authority Addresses Claims Of Crisps Loophole, Calls For 'Reasonableness And Common Sense'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK