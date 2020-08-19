‘A Gesture During These Trying Times’, Symbolic Mellieħa Cross Reluctantly Removed Following Complaint

A cross erected in Mellieħa as a gesture of hope during these challenging times had to be removed after someone filed a complaint.

“Mellieħa Fireworks were yesterday constrained to remove the cross that was set up during the Holy Week,” the festa enthusiasts said on a Facebook post.

The cross was first erected during Easter but, following local requests, was kept there as a “gesture during these trying times.”

However, following an anonymous complaint, and an enforcement notice, Mellieħa Fireworks was forced to remove the temporary structure.

“While we cannot understand how a cross can actually bother someone we reluctantly had to comply with the request from the relevant authority,” it said.

Many have taken to the comment section to express their disappointment by the decision, demanding more information and questioning the character of someone who complained about the religious structure.

Mellieħa mayor Dario Vella also took to a Facebook post to lament the removing of the cross.

