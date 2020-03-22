A Full List Of All The Stores And Services Impacted By Malta’s New Restrictions

Cover photo of an empty Republic Street, Valletta (Credit: Marc Edward Pace Portanier)

The Health Ministry has published a list of all the non-essential retail outlets and services who must close their doors as of tomorrow morning as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Upon the order of the Superintendent of Public Health, as from the 23 March 2020 at 8am, all shops whose principal business relates to the selling of the follow must close:

– Clothing

– Sportswear

– Jewellery

– Handbags and leather goods

– Costume jewellery and accessories

– Footwear

– Non-prescription eyewear

– Perfumeries

– Beauty products

– Haberdasheries

– Soft furnishings

– Household appliances

– Souvenir shops

– Discount stores

– Luggage shops

– Toy shops

– Hobby shops

– Furniture

– Florists and vaping shops

This decision applies to the above mentioned shops whether operating in shopping malls and/or elsewhere. Shops may still sell and provide delivery services of their products in the community.

Outlets providing non-essential services, namely hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, spas, nail artists, nail technicians and tattooists, must also close as of tomorrow.

Fines of €3000 will be imposed each time these new measures are breached.

“These decisions are necessary for the current stage of Covid-19 in Malta and aimed at safeguarding the health of the general public,” the Ministry said. “Co-operation is in the best interest of all.”