A Four-Crew Captain Morgan Vessel Is Being Paid Thousands A Day Through Direct Order To House Migrants Outside Maltese Waters

There are just four members of crew on the 3,000 per day Captain Morgan vessel housing asylum seekers outside Maltese territorial waters, Transport Ian Borg has revealed.

Speaking following a series of parliamentary questions from MP Jason Azzopardi, Borg said that according to Transport Malta there four crew members were onboard the Europa II vessel, one of two currently housing asylum seekers.

Sources have indicated that there could be no AFM or government representatives on the vessel and that bouncers could be doing work normally reserved for official personnel.  The Office of the Prime Minister and Home Affairs Ministry has repeatedly refused to answer several questions sent by Lovin Malta on the issue.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri revealed that the Captain Morgan vessel was being paid through direct order, explaining that given the emergency it could not be issued through normal tender. 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said each vessel is costing the government 3,000 per day but did not give a breakdown in costs.

Malta has been using Captain Morgan vessels to house migrants found at sea ever since 1st May following the decision to close its ports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are over 160 people currently aboard the ships after 100 more migrants were saved last week.

The government has told the EU that it will continue saving lives in danger within its waters, but will not allow them to enter the country without a long term solution.

Malta has also asked the EU to help fund the Captain Morgan mission.

